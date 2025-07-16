Madelyn Cline headlines Prime Video's The Map That Leads To You

Prime Video fans who have been looking for something emotional and full of charm will be spoiled next month, as the streamer will be debuting a new romantic film starring I Know What You Did Last Summer's Madelyn Cline and Riverdale's K.J. Apa.

Known as The Map That Leads To You, it follows a young woman known as Heather (Cline), who on a roadtrip around Europe, meets a striking lad called Jack (Apa) and soon falls in love as the pair explore the continent on a series of impulsive trips and experiences. However, things soon get emotional when Heather has to return to reality and travel back to New York, leaving her paramour behind and her heart in tatters. Whatever will she do?

Based on the novel by J.P. Monninger, The Map That Leads To You will be debuting on Prime Video as soon as August 20, and you can see a trailer for the film below.