Madelaine Petsch runs for her life once again in The Strangers: Chapter 2

It's almost the spookiest season of the year and since we're edging ever closer to Halloween, a lot of horror films are making their arrival or showing off first glimpses. The latter is the case for The Strangers: Chapter 2, as the slasher series will be continuing and offering up more bloody violence as of this September.

The plot of this next chapter is fairly straightforward. It picks up after Chapter 1 and sees The Strangers looking to tie up loose ends by eliminating Madelaine Petsch's Maya, who they soon discover she managed to evade and survive their brutality the first time. Needless to say, you won't want to be in Maya's shoes this time either.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 will arrive in cinemas on September 26 and it will also star Gabriel Basso and Ema Horvath. Check out the synopsis and trailer below.

"The Strangers are back - more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they've started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers - driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose - pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way."