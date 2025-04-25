Madden NFL 26 will be released for Switch 2 but drops last generation

If you played Madden NFL 25 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you did something historic. Five years into the current generation, it's been announced that EA is calling it a day and abandoning the old warhorses, despite the fact that they probably have a pretty big audience there. The decision becomes even stranger when it's also confirmed that this year's edition is coming to the Switch 2, which isn't too far off from the last generation in terms of performance.

To complicate matters, Madden NFL 25 was actually the first game in the series to come to Playstation 4 and Xbox One. It was actually the 2013 edition, but the series was celebrating 25 years and EA went for the slightly confusing title. This means that Madden NFL 25 is both the first and last game in the series for the previous generation after twelve years of football entertainment.

On August 14, this year's edition, Madden NFL 26, will be released, which launches for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2 and Xbox Series S/X.

HQ