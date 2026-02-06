Madden NFL 26 reveals the winner of Super Bowl 60

HQ

As is tradition, EA usually simulates the outcome of every major championship (in sports where they have their own games). They use the latest edition of the relevant sports title to help them, and with the Super Bowl taking place on Monday night, they have now predicted the winners of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, these two teams have met in the Super Bowl before, in 2015 to be exact. At that time, NFL Madden NFL 15 predicted that the game would end 28-24 in favor of the Patriots... which turned out to be correct. That's exactly how it went.

So how will it go this time? EA writes that "the simulation has become more precise and detailed than ever before, powered by advanced algorithms, nearly a decade of real NFL data, and insight from millions of Madden NFL games played" - and thanks to this, they have determined that the Seahawks will beat the Patriots by a narrow margin of 23-20. The MVP of the match will be Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

In fact, the Patriots will apparently lead the final quarter by 3 points before the tide turns after a failed drive:

"After a strong second half comeback, New England is forced to punt back to Seattle with only 42 seconds to play, in hopes their defense can make one more stop. Darnold then orchestrates a legacy, MVP-solidifying drive to give the Seahawks a chance to go for the win, rather than a field goal to tie, on the heels of a solid Rashid Shaheed punt return.

It all comes down to one final play from inside the five-yard line, a moment Seattle fans certainly remember from this previous matchup. They could choose to tie it, but they decide to go for the win. Darnold hands the ball to Kenneth Walker, who reaches out for the game-winning touchdown as time expires."

On Sunday night, we'll see how accurate Madden NFL 26 is and if it manages to repeat the feat from 2015. Kickoff is at 23:30 BST and 00:30 CET. Who do you think will win?