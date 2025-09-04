HQ

Of all the sports games that have disappointed me in recent years, it's the Madden NFL series that has disappointed me the most. I don't know if the developers have seen the threat from the successful return of the EA Sports College Football series, but this year, for the first time in a long time, I am a little optimistic about the NFL. But it's still far from problem-free.

Madden has long felt a bit unfair, with defenders catching the ball while looking in a completely different direction, animations that aren't realistic, and other issues. Madden NFL 26 hasn't given me that feeling at all, where a misplaced pass felt like my own mistake, and I noticed early on that the smoother animations finally don't look too silly. But one of the biggest annoyances for me personally is still there, and that is that players still have butter fingers. What I mean is that, for some reason, players still have an incredibly hard time holding onto the ball. I've been able to walk up and place the ball in their hands, more carefully than when someone hands their new-born baby to someone else, and they still dropped it. But that's really the only major thing that bothers me during the matches.

"Now let's throw the ball as far as we can, okay?"

The match experience is further enhanced by the fact that much of this year's focus seems to have been on presentation. There are now several different commentator line-ups, which unfortunately vary greatly in quality. Fortunately, this means there is more variety and less risk of repetition. Improved weather (as a Swede, it's always fun to play outdoor sports on a pitch covered in snow), better crowds, and atmosphere. The players are now also more like their real-life counterparts, both in appearance and in terms of gameplay. Lamar Jackson chooses to run more than other QBs, and Patrick Mahomes is as calm as a cucumber. This is thanks to what the developers call QB IQ, a system that makes every quarterback feel special. EA Sports has also revamped the series' gameplay with an "AI-powered machine learning system". So AI is here, and while I can't say exactly how much it has directly affected the matches, they undoubtedly flow better.

Improved weather system.

Something that doesn't flow is the menus, as they are very slow and laggy. I've been kicked out of game modes when pressing through menus, with a few crashes of the entire game. It's a shame they still haven't improved this, as sluggish menus have been a problem for many, many years. This is an especially big problem in game modes that are very menu-based, such as Franchise mode, but fortunately, this mode has been improved.

Over the past two years, College Football has really raised the bar for how this mode should be, and even though this year's game didn't quite measure up to last year's, at least the Madden team has something to aim for. They are, of course, completely different, considering that one is about recruiting players to a school with constantly rotating newcomers and graduates, while the other is about trying to win the Super Bowl with one of the richest sports teams in the world. With this in mind, it may be difficult to pit the two against each other, but I still think College Football does it better with more depth. However, the NFL developers have made an attempt this year. Your created or real coach falls into one of three categories: Offensive Guru, Defensive Genius, or Development Wizard. They all have their own skill tree that unlocks various attributes. There are a total of 46 traits available, which then have four different levels from bronze to platinum. Then there is a big focus on the week's preparations for the match. Perhaps it's a personal meeting with a player who promises to perform better, deciding how the week's training sessions should be operated, or drawing up a strategy for the match, and then playing or simulating it. If you want to take over the Jacksonville Jaguars and move the team somewhere else, that's fine too. There are great opportunities in the game mode, and even if it's not perfect, there's something to build on for next year.

Perhaps the best feature is the Weekly Recap, which summarises three matches from the week with highlights from matches between two computer-controlled teams. This immediately enhances the experience, but it's also something that other sports games had decades ago. It was in the 20-year-old NFL 2K5, and I seem to remember something similar in an NHL game from the 90s.

New features for Franchise coaches to sink their teeth into.

Superstar mode, where you create a player and try to take them from unknown to superstar, is similar to modes in other games, but stuck in a kind of limbo. The question is really what people want to see from this mode. Is it to bring back stories, like Face of the Franchise that Madden had for a few years? Or is it to play more matches with less social nonsense? Or perhaps the exact opposite? Regardless of what is done, there will always be players who are not satisfied with the changes. There are a few minor ones this year in the form of career chapters that have different challenges that become increasingly difficult, and the social aspect doesn't quite hit the mark. It feels more like filler; if I choose to do something fun instead of training extra, some people will be happy and others won't. It's basically choices that improve your relationship with teammates, coaches, and others. A better relationship with your agent gives you more opportunities for sponsorship deals, while being buddies with the coaches gives you advantages on the pitch. It's not much, but at least it's something.

Ultimate Team is of course also back. This game mode will be the last thing developers remove from their sports games, as digital card packs bring in ridiculous amounts of money. New features this year include the ability to immediately see if a player you've received from a pack is better than the one currently playing in that position, and you can swap players directly from there. This means you don't have to go into the line-up and change it every time. There are new events and season passes (which now seem to have become standard for sports games. So not only do you pay full price for the game and spend money on card packs, but now you also have to pay extra to get better prices), and solo players have received some updates in the form of a twelve-week Solo Champions with escalating difficulty, and Solo Seasons where ten wins in half-length matches take you to the playoffs, but two losses and you're done. And that's basically it. If you've played the mode before, you'll have no problem getting into it right away.

For once, this year's version doesn't feel like a waste.

For the first time in many years, I feel like the Madden series is going somewhere. It's been stagnant, it's had major problems with all sorts of things, and it's mostly been frustrating. That feeling has mostly not been present in Madden NFL 26. It's definitely not problem-free, but it's the best this series has produced in a very long time, which in itself, is nothing to brag about.