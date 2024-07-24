Madden NFL 25 Championship Series will feature a $1.7 million prize pool

EA Sports and the NFL has announced their revamped plans for Madden NFL esports. For this coming season we can look forward to the Madden NFL 25 Championship Series, which will be a new format that sees players from the US, UK, Mexico, Canada, Germany, and now Australia too, all competing for a slice of a $1.7 million prize pool.

The season will begin with a Kickoff Classic tournament during the Early Access period for the game where $100,000 will be on offer. Following this, there will be Monthly Ultimate Challenges until the New Year that offer a total of $600,000 split across four other events, the Kickoff Challenge (not to be confused with the Kickoff Classic), Most Feared Challenge, Unstoppable Challenge, and Zero Chill Challenge.

Once these are in the books, there will be a Last Chance Qualifier in early January, all ahead of the MCS 25 Playoffs in late January, which will then lead into the Madden NFL 25 Bowl on February 7, on the Friday a couple of days ahead of the Super Bowl itself at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. The remaining $1 million of the prize pool will be on offer here.