Madden NFL 24 launch trailer highlights the NFL's biggest young stars

HQ

While it doesn't launch until August 18, with three days of Early Access for Deluxe Edition owners available before that, EA has already published the launch trailer for Madden NFL 24.

This very short trailer looks to briefly highlight the new technologies used in the game, including FieldSENSE and EA Sports Sapien (which is also being used in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24). But not only that, the trailer shines a spotlight on some of the most promising young stars in the NFL, including cover star Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, and Sauce Gardner.

Check out the trailer below, and look forward to the game arriving next week, a few weeks ahead of the actual NFL season kicking off in early September.