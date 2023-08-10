Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 launch trailer highlights the NFL's biggest young stars

Cover star Josh Allen joins Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, and Sauce Gardner.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While it doesn't launch until August 18, with three days of Early Access for Deluxe Edition owners available before that, EA has already published the launch trailer for Madden NFL 24.

This very short trailer looks to briefly highlight the new technologies used in the game, including FieldSENSE and EA Sports Sapien (which is also being used in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24). But not only that, the trailer shines a spotlight on some of the most promising young stars in the NFL, including cover star Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, and Sauce Gardner.

Check out the trailer below, and look forward to the game arriving next week, a few weeks ahead of the actual NFL season kicking off in early September.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content