Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Madden NFL 23

Madden NFL 23 will be added to Game Pass Ultimate tomorrow

Why not take the chance to play the Super Bowl ahead of Sunday thanks to EA Play?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Madden NFL 23 was quite an improvement over Madden NFL 22, even if we still felt it didn't quite use the extra horse powers of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X to the fullest. But since then, it has gotten several updates and is now in a better shape than even before, and tomorrow a lot of you will be able it at no extra cost as it is being added to EA Play, which is also included with Game Pass Ultimate.

This means you will be able to play Super Bowl LVII starting tomorrow. The actual game takes place this upcoming Sunday/Monday (European time) where the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs faces the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles in State Farm Stadium (Arizona).

HQ
Madden NFL 23

Related texts

0
Madden NFL 23Score

Madden NFL 23
REVIEW. Written by Johan Vahlström

EA's annual American football series is back, and this instalment is a major step up over last year's iteration.



Loading next content