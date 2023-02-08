Madden NFL 23 will be added to Game Pass Ultimate tomorrow

HQ

Madden NFL 23 was quite an improvement over Madden NFL 22, even if we still felt it didn't quite use the extra horse powers of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X to the fullest. But since then, it has gotten several updates and is now in a better shape than even before, and tomorrow a lot of you will be able it at no extra cost as it is being added to EA Play, which is also included with Game Pass Ultimate.

This means you will be able to play Super Bowl LVII starting tomorrow. The actual game takes place this upcoming Sunday/Monday (European time) where the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs faces the National Football Conference champion Philadelphia Eagles in State Farm Stadium (Arizona).