Madden NFL 23 officially revealed with first trailer

EA has just officially revealed Madden NFL 23. And this time, the name Madden really makes sense, as the late Hall of Famer John Madden is the cover athlete for the first time in over two decades.

The new gimmick this year is something called FieldSense, which we get introduced to in the first trailer, which you can check out below. It is said to provide the players with better control, but to be fair, this is something EA has said every year for every new feature. And most has been removed since then as it unfortunately hasn't worked as well as intended.

Let's see how this year's new feature is when Madden NFL 23 launches on August 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. This means the last-gen versions have been ditched, something that unfortunately enough does not seem to have added any quality worth mentioning to the graphics, or what do you think?