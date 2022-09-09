Madden NFL 23 is free to play this weekend to celebrate the season kick-off

HQ

It's a big day for football fans as the NFL season starts today with the opening match between Buffalo Bills versus reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams. EA thinks this is something we should celebrate, and Madden NFL 23 is therefore free to play this weekend (until Monday morning).

If football isn't your thing, Riders Republic is free to play for both Playstation and Xbox this weekend as well, and if you are on Xbox and have Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, you also get to enjoy Conan Exiles and Hunt: Showdown at no extra cost. There's also discounts on all of these mentioned games if you wish to keep any of them.

Will you take the opportunity to check any of these titles out?