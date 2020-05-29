Madden NFL 21 reveal trailer set to air next week

Earlier this week, we reported on the fact that EA had secured its exclusive rights to the use of the NFL in games for another five years, which could then potentially be extended, and the next title is, of course, Madden NFL 21. There's no doubt that the exclusivity announcement is separating the fans of American football simulation games, but no matter what your feelings are regarding EA's NFL monopoly, Madden NFL 21 is happening, and the reveal trailer is set to be shown on Monday, June 1 via Youtube. Surely, more will be shown at EA Play which is set to kick off on June 11 (or rather, the night to June 12, starting at 12am).

We will, of course, keep you updated.