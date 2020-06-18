Madden NFL 21 next-gen upgrades won't work disc-to-digital

You're watching Advertisements

After revealing the new Dual Entitlement program for Madden NFL 21 - a service that allows you to buy the game on PS4 and Xbox One and then get a free update for PS5 and Xbox Series X - new details emerged yesterday via the game's official page.

As Electronic Arts explained, at the moment there's no opportunity to make a free upgrade from Madden NFL 21's disc version to digital. In other words, if you buy Madden NFL 21 in physical format for PS4 and then decide to buy the all-digital PlayStation 5, you won't be able to redeem the free update of the game. In fact, Dual Entitlement works only on the same version, and in other words only from disc to disc or from digital to digital.

Electronic Arts makes it known that it will do everything to ensure that the Dual Entitlement program can meet the needs of all the players (at the moment the only game to support the program is Madden NFL 21), although the company says they will give more information about it soon, probably during EA Play 2020 scheduled for 12 am, the night between today and tomorrow.