Madden NFL 21

Madden NFL 21 is teasing something with SpongeBob SquarePants

The full announcement is set for tomorrow.

Madden NFL 21 recently took to Twitter to tease some sort of collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants soon. The announcement leaves pretty much everything up to the imagination, but does show a date of January 7 (tomorrow or Thursday), meaning we should be in for more news then.

As for what the announcement could be, the chances are it is to do with the NFL airing a Wildcard Weekend Playoff game on Nickelodeon this weekend. This itself was quite an unusual move, especially since this is the first year with extra Playoff games for the NFL, but seeing this collaboration being teased as well only leads to further speculation.

What SpongeBob content would you like to see join Madden NFL 21? Some new limited customisation options perhaps?

Madden NFL 21

