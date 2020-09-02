Madden NFL 21 gets a record low user score on Metacritic

You're watching Advertisements

We all know that EA has a lot of sports games series and that they get a new edition every year. Probably the most popular of these is Madden NFL, which according to many has been very stale during these past few years. Fans are claiming that EA is basically selling them the exact same game over and over with the same bugs and glitches. But at least microtransactions and other monetisation options are always kept updated.

Madden NFL 21 now holds a record of being the lowest-rated game by users in this console generation on Metacritic. PS4 version has 0.4 user rating (1574 ratings), while Xbox One version has a user score of 0.6 (405 ratings). The dislike is almost universal, so now it would a great time for EA to start putting a real effort into their Madden NFL games.

It must be noted, that on Steam the user score is significantly better compared to Metacritic, but that's not to say that the game is getting praised by PC gamers either.

