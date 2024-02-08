Madame Web's Dakota Johnson says 'it's really fucking bleak in this industry'

HQ

Madame Web isn't even out yet, and it seems it has already changed some of its cast members forever. Namely, the star of the movie, Dakota Johnson has spoken about how "bleak" the movie industry has become.

Speaking with L'Officiel, Johnson had the following to say about the state of the movie business: "I am discovering that it's really fucking bleak in this industry. It is majorly disheartening. The people who run streaming platforms don't trust creative people or artists to know what's going to work, and that is just going to make us implode," she said.

"It's really heartbreaking. It's just fucking so hard. It's so hard to get anything made. All of the stuff I'm interested in making is really different, and it's unique and it's very forward in whatever it is... People are just so afraid, and I'm like, why? What's going to happen if you do something brave? It just feels like nobody knows what to do and everyone's afraid. That's what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring."

Earlier in the interview, Johnson does have some kinder things to say in regards to Madame Web, and despite the memes, it seems she is interested in the story of her character.

"It was interesting to me that the main character's superpower is her mind, and that she is a woman. That is something that I can really get behind. That's very real to me, and it's really powerful and sexy... I think that the minds of women are incredibly powerful, so I think that it's a more relatable superhero. It is more of a psychological thriller. This film is a really fabulous departure for Marvel."

Do you agree with Johnson's sentiment and will you be watching Madame Web?