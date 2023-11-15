Madame Web shows off new Spider-Women in first trailer

After lots of speculation, we finally have the first trailer for Madame Web. Starring Dakota Johnson in the titular role, we're going to see quite a different origin story from the character we know in the comic books.

Johnson stars as a paramedic, who after a near-death experience gains the ability to see the future. The trailer doesn't spoil a lot of the plot, but largely Johnson will use her powers to save three young women, who each seem to have spider powers in their own right.

Also, of course there's a villain to stop. In Madame Web, the villain has a connection to Johnson's mother, as he helped her research spiders in the Amazon rainforest. He can also see the future, by the looks of things, and wants to prevent it from happening.

We got some teases at Sydney Sweeney's Spider-Woman along with the others, but we'll be waiting until the film releases to see all of the new Spider-People in all their glory. Currently, there's a release date set for the middle of February, but that wasn't mentioned at the end of the trailer.