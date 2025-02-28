English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Madame Web

Madame Web reigns supreme at the 45th Razzies, named Worst Picture of 2024

The Dakota Johnson-led film took home three awards, making it the show's biggest fish, ahead of Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, and Unfrosted.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The winners of the 45th annual Razzies have been confirmed. The awards ceremony that looks to celebrate and champion the worst and most despicable films of the past year have been revealed, and for this year, only five films took home awards... but those five took home plenty of individual trophies.

Leading the pack was Madame Web, the critically-panned box office flop led by Dakota Johnson. The movie snagged three trophies, including two of the least-desired, namely Worst Picture and Worst Actress (Johnson). It also snagged the Worst Screenplay award, for the contributions of Matt Sazama, Burk Sharples, Claire Parker, and S.J. Clarkson.

Coming in tied second with two awards each was Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, and Unfrosted.

Todd Phillips' anticipated and then disappointing sequel was regarded as the Worst Screen Combo for the pairing of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and also the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel too.

Francis Ford Coppola's unusual "magnum opus" took home the Worst Director and Worst Supporting Actor awards, with the latter for Jon Voigt's role, something he also shared for his appearances in Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers.

As for Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's alleged comedy snapped up Worst Actor (Seinfeld) and Worst Supporting Actress too (Amy Schumer).

The only other solitary award went to Pamela Anderson for her performance in The Last Showgirl, with this award being the Razzie Redeemer, an award she received for "her stellar performance in the title role of The Last Showgirl, earning her our Razzie halo."

You can see the full list of award recipients below:

Worst Picture:


  • Madame Web

Actor:


  • Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted

Actress:


  • Dakota Johnson in Madame Web

Razzie Redeemer:


  • Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl

Supporting Actor:


  • Jon Voight in Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers

Supporting Actress:


  • Amy Schumer in Unfrosted

Director:


  • Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis

Screen Combo:


  • Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux

Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:


  • Joker: Folie à Deux

Screenplay:


  • Madame Web - Screenplay by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharples, Claire Parker, and S.J. Clarkson

Madame Web

Related texts



Loading next content