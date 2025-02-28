Madame Web reigns supreme at the 45th Razzies, named Worst Picture of 2024

HQ

The winners of the 45th annual Razzies have been confirmed. The awards ceremony that looks to celebrate and champion the worst and most despicable films of the past year have been revealed, and for this year, only five films took home awards... but those five took home plenty of individual trophies.

Leading the pack was Madame Web, the critically-panned box office flop led by Dakota Johnson. The movie snagged three trophies, including two of the least-desired, namely Worst Picture and Worst Actress (Johnson). It also snagged the Worst Screenplay award, for the contributions of Matt Sazama, Burk Sharples, Claire Parker, and S.J. Clarkson.

Coming in tied second with two awards each was Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, and Unfrosted.

Todd Phillips' anticipated and then disappointing sequel was regarded as the Worst Screen Combo for the pairing of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, and also the Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off, or Sequel too.

Francis Ford Coppola's unusual "magnum opus" took home the Worst Director and Worst Supporting Actor awards, with the latter for Jon Voigt's role, something he also shared for his appearances in Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers.

As for Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's alleged comedy snapped up Worst Actor (Seinfeld) and Worst Supporting Actress too (Amy Schumer).

The only other solitary award went to Pamela Anderson for her performance in The Last Showgirl, with this award being the Razzie Redeemer, an award she received for "her stellar performance in the title role of The Last Showgirl, earning her our Razzie halo."

You can see the full list of award recipients below:

Worst Picture:



Madame Web



Actor:



Jerry Seinfeld in Unfrosted



Actress:



Dakota Johnson in Madame Web



Razzie Redeemer:



Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl



Supporting Actor:



Jon Voight in Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers



Supporting Actress:



Amy Schumer in Unfrosted



Director:



Francis Ford Coppola for Megalopolis



Screen Combo:



Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux



Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:



Joker: Folie à Deux



Screenplay: