HQ

Madame Web is now available on digital storefronts just one month after it hit theatres on 16th February. The Blu-ray/DVD versions of the film will be available on 30th April.

Released to very negative reviews, Madame Web is the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe and stars Dakota Johnson as Cassandra Webb. The film proved to be a huge flop for Sony, with it only grossing $97.2 million against a production budget of $80 million.

In our review of Madame Web, we said: "This is a poor film through and through, and that's that. Another notch in Sony's floundering Spider-Verse belt."

Thanks, Variety.