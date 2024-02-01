Madame Web director teases MCU connection

HQ

Despite most people associating all Marvel movies with the MCU, it's important to remember that Sony is largely running its own, Spider-themed show at the same time. Movies like Venom, Madame Web, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter have nothing to do with the MCU (apart from that one Tom Hardy cameo).

And yet, people still want to see a connection between the two universes. It has been done before, and could be done again, by the sounds of a cryptic tease from director S.J. Clarkson. "I'm really excited for you to see the film and the potential of what it could be, that's for sure," he told Total Film (via GamesRadar). "But I would probably say watch this space."

Madame Web looks to be another Morbius, if we're being honest. A great meme of a movie that boggles the mind with its mere existence. But, if it's already coming to theatres anyway, we might as well see what kind of car crash we're getting ourselves into.