Madame Web concept art shows Spider-Man fighting Ezekiel Sims

Madame Web apparently could have had a Spider-Man cameo. At least, that's what a new bit of concept art shows. Artist Sebastian Meyer, who has worked on multiple Marvel projects and other big budget movies, showcased some designs for Madame Web.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Ezekiel Sims appear to be fighting in mid-air in the picture, far above the streets of New York, before they plummet and continue their fighting atop another building.

Considering Madame Web barely had time to show off the three Spider-Women in the movie, we're not sure how it would have squeezed in a Spider-Man cameo, but it's unlikely it would have saved the film as a whole.