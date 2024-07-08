Madame Web actress blames 'internet culture' for film's poor ratings

HQ

Sony stubbornly continues to expand its own little Spider-verse in parallel with Marvel's (far more successful) superhero universe.

Madame Web didn't do too well, earning the title of one of the biggest flops of the year, something that one of the film's actors now blames on "internet culture".

According to Emma Roberts, Madame Web would have received far better ratings if it weren't for all the people online making fun of the film's (many) shortcomings.

Speaking to Variety, the actress said:

"I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie. I thought everyone in it was great. The director, S.J. Clarkson, I think did an amazing job. She's the reason I wanted to do that movie. If it wasn't for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would've been different. And that's what bums me out about a lot of stuff, even stuff that I've done, is people just make such a joke out of everything now."

Dakota Johnson, who starred in the film alongside Emma Roberts, however, disagrees with her colleague's views and has previously been very open about the fact that Madame Web and superheroes are not her thing at all, and that her experiences from the filming were very negative.

What do you think about the criticism of Madame Web, was it justified or does Emma Roberts have a point in what she says?