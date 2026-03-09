Madagascar's President Randrianirina dismisses his prime minister and the entire cabinet

HQ

Madagascar's President Michael Randrianirina, who took power in October 2025 following a youth-led uprising that ousted former leader Andry Rajoelina, has dismissed his prime minister and the entire cabinet, a presidential spokesperson said on Monday.

Harry Laurent Rahajason, the director of communication for the presidency, said the president would soon appoint a new prime minister in accordance with the constitution, but offered no explanation for the dismissals. The decision comes amid ongoing political uncertainty in the Indian Ocean island nation.