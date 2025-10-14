Madagascar's president flees his country in fear for his life

HQ

We just got the news that Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina has fled the island nation following weeks of youth-led unrest and the defection of key military units. The demonstrations, sparked by shortages and corruption accusations, quickly escalated into a broader revolt against his government. According to multiple sources, Rajoelina departed aboard a French military aircraft after elite troops sided with protesters in the capital. His office has yet to comment on his whereabouts, though he claimed in a broadcast that he moved for his own safety. The situation remains tense as opposition leaders call for new leadership and the military reshapes its command.