Mad Moxxi steals the show in Borderlands 4 story trailer

Recently, we have talked a lot about Borderlands 4. Whether this is in a dedicated preview, a lengthy interview with Gearbox developers, discussing the pricing of the game, the post-launch support, and more. Now, we can continue this by shifting attention to the story trailer for the game, which introduces us to the new villains and sees the show stolen by a collection of returning faces, like the fan-favourite Mad Moxxi.

The trailer takes us deep into Kairos to witness how the Timekeeper uses a crude device called a Bolt to keep tabs on the population, something that the new batch of Vault Hunters must deal with after being captured at the beginning of the game. From here, we are let loose into the world to take on enemies and bosses and to gather all kinds of amazing loot, all while meeting up with familiar faces like Zane, Amara, and Claptrap.

Of course, the trailer also serves as an excellent additional taste of the action, showcasing the new heroes, vehicular warfare, expanded movement and more. Check it out below, all ahead of Borderlands 4 arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on September 12, and the Switch 2 sometime after that.