Mad Moxxi is getting her own bottle of Ballantine's Scotch Whisky

Gearbox has officially worked up a deal with the Scotch whiskey company Ballantine, a deal that will see a limited-edition Mad Moxxi edition of booze being created and distributed. Set to be known as the Ballantine's X Moxxi's Bar Edition, the press release states that the bottle of whiskey will first be available on Pandora, before coming to select retailers on Earth, and will see any purchasers rewarded with exclusive Borderlands 3 content.

As part of the deal, Moxxi has also been given the completely real title of chief galactic expansion officer (CGEO) at Ballantine's. It's said that the Borderlands character will be in charge of seeing the Scotch brand expanded into the "gaming stratosphere."

"We've been following Moxxi's adventures in Pandora for some time now and are delighted to have such an infamous entrepreneur on board," said Ballantine's marketing director Mathieu Deslandes. "Her handling of the Heist of the Handsome Jackpot was second to none and her impressive hostessing of the Underdome Riot is not easily forgotten. I have no doubt Moxxi will help catapult Ballantine's to galactic heights and encourage Vault Hunters to stay true to themselves."

You can take a look at the Moxxi's Bar Edition whiskey here. As for when it will go on sale, a date has yet to be set yet.