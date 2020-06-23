Cookies

news

Mad Magazine's cartoonist Al Jaffee retires at 99

A media titan has finally put down his pen just one year short of his century.

Mad Magazine was founded in 1952, and since then it has offered its own satirical view on current events in popular culture, politics and so on. A big part of its overall appeal has always been the magazine's artistic design, and now one of the mag's chief cartoonists has (finally) decided to call it a day.

Al Jaffee was born on March 13, 1921. This means that he decided to retire at a ripe old age of 99. To celebrate the occasion, a "Special All Jaffee Issue" has been published. Jaffee became famous for his many fold-in pictures, and his contributions to Mad Magazine started in 1964.

"I had two jobs all my life. One of them was to make a living. The second one was to entertain. I hope to some extent that I succeeded. I'm 99 years old — and I stress the old. I used to be able to work around the clock and produce a Fold-In or an article, but it is not something I can do anymore."

Thanks, New York Times.



