MAD Lions KOI will be rebranding ahead of the 2025 LEC season

Following the merging of esports organisations MAD Lions and KOI, we saw many of their respective teams rebrand into the conglomerated name of MAD Lions KOI. This seemingly won't be the case for the future, as during a stream, KOI founder Ibai Llanos mentioned that the League of Legends EMEA Championship team will for one be dropping part of its extended name.

Llanos notes that the LEC team will in the future be dubbed simply KOI and that the MAD Lions part is being sent the way of the dodo. The strange part about this is that at the beginning of the year, OverActive Media, the owner of MAD Lions and KOI promised a plan to rebrand all of its organisations into one single brand by the end of 2024, which begs the question as to whether we'll be seeing other teams and rosters being dubbed simply KOI going forward too.