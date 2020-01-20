Mad Catz shows off its latest lineup of gaming mice

We were on location for CES 2020 in Las Vegas to check out the latest in tech and one of the booths we checked out at the event was the Mad Catz booth, where we got to tag along as PR representative Kyle Andrew Mathisen took us through the specs of three different gaming mice.

These were the following: The R.A.T. Pro X3 Supreme, a highly customisable mouse with a 16,000 CPI gaming optical sensor, ten programmable buttons and a variety of adjustable features, expected to ship this year.

The R.A.T. 8+ Advanced, a customisable gaming mouse with a PWM3389 PRO optical sensor with a 20,000 CPI gaming optical sensor, premium switches designed to withstand 60 million clicks and 11 configurable buttons.

The R.A.T. DWS, a wireless gaming mouse with a 2.4ghz wireless and Bluetooth connection, low latency and a staggering battery life of 80 hours.

Check all three out below.