Macross Shooting Insight will be released in December

The old Macross anime included four TV series and five manga series. In addition, a crazy 40 games have been released in the franchise. Now comes number 41. Macross Shooting Insight has already been available on PC since March, but only in Japanese.

Now the game is coming west with additional platforms to play on. On December 6, the game will be released on Playstation and Switch with a brand new story (although there will also be characters and music from previous anime and games). There seems to be a lot of shooting with both mechas and fighter planes. All along with characters that look wonderfully 80s Japanese.