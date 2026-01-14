Macron warns over Greenland sovereignty: "The knock-on effects would be unprecedented"

HQ

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that any threat to the sovereignty of a European ally would have far-reaching and unprecedented consequences, amid rising tensions over Greenland.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Macron said France was taking Trump's remarks about Greenland seriously. Trump has repeatedly suggested the United States should take control of the Arctic territory, which is an autonomous part of Denmark.

Macron // Shutterstock

"If the sovereignty of a European country and ally were to be affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented," Macron said, according to government spokesperson Maud Bregeon. He stressed that France was closely monitoring the situation and would stand "in full solidarity" with Denmark.

Macron's comments came shortly after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union had a strong relationship with Greenland and that Greenlanders could count on European support.

Later on Wednesday, the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers are due to meet United States Vice President JD Vance at the White House, as diplomatic pressure builds following weeks of pointed statements from Trump about Greenland's future.