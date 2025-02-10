Macron urges Europe to catch up in AI race

HQ

French President Emmanuel Macron is sounding the alarm over Europe's lagging position in the global artificial intelligence race. In a recent interview with CNN, Macron expressed concerns about the continent's limited progress in AI development, acknowledging that Europe is currently "not in the race" and is at risk of becoming a mere consumer of the technology.

Macron emphasised the urgency of establishing a robust AI agenda to catch up with global powerhouses like the United States and China. As part of his ongoing efforts, Macron is championing France-based Mistral, a company vying to compete with US tech giants, despite the rise of low-cost Chinese competitors.

The French government is also investing in massive infrastructure projects like Europe's largest supercomputer, set to be unveiled by autumn 2025, and hopes to make France a global leader in data centres. However, securing adequate financing—particularly from the United States and Gulf Arab states—is seen as crucial to these ambitions.

Macron's call to action comes at a time when Europe's AI competitiveness is under threat, with potential tariffs looming from the United States and ongoing regulatory challenges within the European Union. For now, it remains to be seen whether Europe can rise to the occasion and position itself as a competitive force in AI development.