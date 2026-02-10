Macron urges Europe to act as a global power: "Today Europe faces a massive challenge"

HQ

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Europe to start acting like a true world power, warning that the continent faces a defining moment. "Today Europe faces a massive challenge, in a world of disorder," he said, arguing that the EU must rethink its role amid rising pressure from China, Russia and an increasingly unpredictable United States.

Speaking to a group of European newspapers (via BBC), Macron framed the debate in blunt terms. "Are we ready to become a power?" he asked, pointing to the economy, defence, security and democratic resilience as key tests. In another era, he added, Europe might have chosen to "assume our majority," but he suggested that hesitation is no longer an option.

Emmanuel Macron // Shutterstock

Macron again pushed for EU-wide shared borrowing to fund long-term investment. "The time has come to launch a shared debt capacity to fund our future expense, eurobonds for the future," he said, calling for "big European programmes" to support industry, defence, clean energy and artificial intelligence. He acknowledged France's own economic shortcomings, admitting the country "has never had a balanced model," but insisted global markets are increasingly seeking alternatives to the US dollar.

On geopolitics, Macron warned Europeans not to lower their guard, even when tensions appear to ease. Referring to recent frictions with Washington, he said there is a tendency to relax once a crisis fades, but added: "Don't believe it for a single second." According to Macron, Europe may be "on our own," but with 450 million people, becoming a power would be "the fulfilment of the European adventure."