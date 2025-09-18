Macron to present "photographic and scientific evidence" to prove his wife is a woman The case stems from repeated claims by Owens that France's first lady was born male.

We just got the news that Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are preparing to submit personal documentation and expert testimony in a US court as part of their defamation suit against American commentator Candace Owens. The case stems from repeated claims by Owens that France's first lady was born male, accusations the Macrons say are deeply damaging and false. Their legal team argues the couple is ready to provide photographic records and scientific evidence to disprove the conspiracy, stressing the toll such allegations have taken on both Brigitte and the president. Paris, France, 07-05-2024 : Emmnanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron, Palais de L'Élysée in Paris // Shutterstock