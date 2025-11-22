Macron says Trump's peace plan for Ukraine needs to be revisited

HQ

French President Emmanuel Macron says the Trump's proposal to end the war between Ukraine and Russia offers a workable foundation but requires revisions to reflect Europe's role in the conflict. Speaking at the G20 summit in South Africa, he noted that the plan touches key issues such as sovereignty and security guarantees but was drafted without European involvement.

Macron stresses that several elements of the proposal fall directly under European responsibility, including frozen Russian assets, Ukraine's path toward the European Union, and NATO-related commitments, and he argues these areas cannot be shaped by Washington alone and need broader consultation among allies.

Macron at the G20 summit in South Africa:

"There is a peace plan that has emerged, which incorporates ideas that are quite familiar, whether they were shared or not. It's good in that it proposes peace and recognizes important elements on issues of sovereignty, security guarantees."

"But it's a basis for work that needs to be revisited, as we did last summer, because this plan, first of all, wasn't negotiated with the Europeans."

"Yet, it stipulates many things for the Europeans. Frozen assets are held by Europeans. The European integration of Ukraine is in the hands of the Europeans."

"Knowing what NATO is doing is in the hands of NATO members. So there are many things that can't simply be an American proposal, that require broader consultation."