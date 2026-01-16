Macron says France now providing 2/3 of the intelligence used by Ukraine

HQ

Emmanuel Macron has said France is now providing around two thirds of the intelligence used by Ukraine, stepping into a role that was previously led by the United States. Speaking to the French military, the president described a rapid shift in support over the past year.

Macron said Ukraine had been heavily reliant on US intelligence until 2025, when Washington suspended parts of its cooperation as it pressed Kyiv to engage with Donald Trump's push for peace talks with Russia. Since then, he argued, European countries have moved to fill the gap.

Emmanuel Macron // Shutterstock

According to Macron, France has become the single largest intelligence contributor, alongside a broader coalition of about 35 countries that now supplies Ukraine with financial and military assistance. He said Europe had also taken over much of the responsibility for weapons support after the US stopped direct funding and deliveries.

The remarks contrast with recent comments by senior Ukrainian officials, who have said Kyiv remains critically dependent on American intelligence, particularly for satellite imagery and missile launch warnings.

French defence officials did not confirm the figures but said France was providing significant amounts of technical intelligence and that its support to Ukraine was not dependent on United States systems.