Macron reappoints Lescure as finance minister The French leader reinforces his cabinet as debates over next year's budget intensify.

HQ We just got the news that French President Emmanuel Macron has brought Roland Lescure back to lead France's finance ministry in a move meant to stabilize his administration during a period of fiscal uncertainty. The decision follows the collapse of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's previous cabinet after less than a day in office. Yesterday, Macron reappointed Lecornu as prime minister. Today, Macron reappointed Lescure as finance minister. Known for his loyalty to Macron, he now faces the challenge of navigating a fractured parliament while shaping the government's 2026 budget plan. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Roland Lescure // Shutterstock