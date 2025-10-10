Macron reappoints Lecornu as prime minister

HQ

We just got the news that French President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, entrusting him with the urgent task of guiding the nation through a divided parliament to secure next year's budget. "I accept (out of duty) the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic to do everything possible to provide France with a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily life issues of our fellow citizens," Lecornu wrote on X. "We must put an end to this political crisis that exasperates the French people and to this instability that is harmful to France's image and its interests." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!