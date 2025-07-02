Macron-Putin talk about Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran during first phone conversation in almost three years

HQ

The latest news on Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Iran . Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin resumed direct contact after a long silence, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, holding a lengthy phone conversation focused on the Ukraine war and Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Macron "expressed his determination to seek a diplomatic solution that would lead to a lasting and rigorous resolution of the nuclear issue, the question of Iran's missiles, and its role in the region," his office said, adding that the two leaders had decided to "coordinate."

Macron urged a ceasefire and emphasised the need for renewed diplomacy, while Putin blamed the West for ongoing hostilities and demanded recognition of new territorial conditions. Despite differences, both leaders agreed to pursue further coordination.