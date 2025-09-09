Gamereactor

Macron picks Lecornu as new prime minister

The move signals continuity but risks political backlash.

Just a few hours ago, we got news that Macron would have to face the challenge of picking a new prime minister. Now, we get the news that he has appointed Sébastien Lecornu, choosing a close ally with a conservative background rather than seeking compromise with the left. The decision highlights Macron's intent to maintain his pro-business reforms, but it leaves his government dependent on support from the far right while alienating the Socialist Party. Lecornu, until now defense minister, is tasked with building consensus on the national budget, a challenge that has already toppled a predecessor. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!

Paris, France, 12-01-2024 : Sébastien Lecornu at the first Council of Ministers of Gabriel Attal's government // Shutterstock

