Macron on the hunt for his sixth prime minister in less than two years The French president searches for stability amid political paralysis and pressure to pass a strained budget.

HQ A couple days ago, we got news about the French government collapsing hours after formation. Now, we get the news that French President Emmanuel Macron is once again searching for a new prime minister, marking yet another chapter in France's ongoing political uncertainty. After the abrupt resignation of Sébastien Lecornu, whose government lasted only hours, Macron now faces the challenge of finding a leader capable of navigating a divided legislature and restoring confidence. The deadlock has stalled critical budget discussions and reignited tensions over pension reforms, leaving opposition parties entrenched in disagreement. As financial markets watch closely, the president's next move could determine whether France averts deeper instability or plunges further into crisis. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting with Governor of Spain at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France on March 21, 2022 // Shutterstock