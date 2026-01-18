Macron: "No intimidation or threats will influence us, whether in Ukraine, Greenland or anywhere else"

HQ

French president Emmanuel Macron has sharply criticised Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on European countries that oppose his push to take control of Greenland, warning that "no amount of intimidation" will force EU nations to change course.

On Saturday, the United States president announced plans to impose 10% tariffs on eight European countries (including France) from 1 February, rising to 25% in June, unless they drop their opposition to a United States takeover of Greenland.

Macron called the threat "unacceptable" and said it had no place among allies, especially given that Denmark, which governs Greenland, is both an EU and NATO member. He stressed that Europe's position was rooted in respect for national sovereignty and international law.

"No intimidation or threats will influence us, whether in Ukraine, Greenland or anywhere else," Macron said, linking Europe's stance on Greenland to its broader support for Ukraine and defence of international law.

Emmanuel Macron // Shutterstock

Other European leaders echoed Macron's warning. Sweden's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, said the EU would not be "blackmailed", insisting that only Denmark and Greenland could decide the island's future. Norway's prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, added that "threats have no place among allies".

In a joint statement, EU leaders warned that tariffs would damage transatlantic relations and risk triggering a "dangerous downward spiral". They said Europe would remain united and committed to defending its sovereignty, while keeping dialogue with Washington open.

Trump's move appears to have galvanised the EU, which had previously tried to avoid confrontation. EU ambassadors are expected to meet for emergency talks, and senior members of the European parliament have warned they may pause ratification of a pending EU-US trade deal in response to the tariff threat...