Macron meets Trump in Washington to discuss Ukraine strategy

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the White House for high-stakes discussions with United States President Donald Trump, aiming to steer the administration away from what European leaders fear could be a rushed peace deal with Russia over Ukraine.

As the first European leader to visit Trump since his return to the presidency, Macron will participate in a G7 call, engage in bilateral talks, and hold a joint press conference with Trump, all while navigating the unpredictable nature of their relationship.

European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is set to visit later in the week, are alarmed by Trump's shifting stance on Ukraine, particularly his efforts to negotiate a financial agreement with Kyiv to recover past military aid.

Macron, hoping to leverage his past rapport with Trump, intends to emphasise that a poorly conceived agreement could weaken Ukraine and embolden adversaries like China and Iran. For now, it remains to be seen whether Trump will be receptive to these arguments or continue charting his own course.