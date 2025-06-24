English
Macron labels United States strikes on Iran as illegal

French president challenges legality of recent American air raids targeting Iranian nuclear sites, stirring diplomatic tensions in the West.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized recent United States air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as lacking a legal basis, despite acknowledging the objective to prevent nuclear proliferation.

Macron said of the United States attacks: "It may be considered legitimate... to neutralise nuclear facilities in Iran, given our objectives. However, there is no legal framework, no. And so we must say it as it is: there is no legality to these strikes."

While Macron emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement over military action, several Western leaders offered contrasting views. UK officials have so far avoided clear statements on the strikes' legality, facing increasing calls to clarify their stance.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brussels, Belgium July 19, 2020 // Depositphotos

