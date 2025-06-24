Macron labels United States strikes on Iran as illegal

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . French President Emmanuel Macron criticized recent United States air strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities as lacking a legal basis, despite acknowledging the objective to prevent nuclear proliferation.



You might be interested: United States enters Israel-Iran conflict.



Macron said of the United States attacks: "It may be considered legitimate... to neutralise nuclear facilities in Iran, given our objectives. However, there is no legal framework, no. And so we must say it as it is: there is no legality to these strikes."



You might be interested: Strait of Hormuz at risk following United States strikes.



While Macron emphasized the importance of diplomatic engagement over military action, several Western leaders offered contrasting views. UK officials have so far avoided clear statements on the strikes' legality, facing increasing calls to clarify their stance.