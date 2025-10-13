Macron faces political turmoil but refuses to step down

HQ

"I ensure continuity and stability, and I will continue to do so. To serve, to serve, and to serve." These were the latest words from French President Emmanuel Macron, who on Monday dismissed calls from his opponents to resign, standing firm amid a growing political crisis that puts his newly formed government at risk.

Two opposing factions have filed motions of no confidence, challenging the stability of his administration just days after a cabinet reshuffle. Meanwhile, Macron blamed his rivals for the turmoil and emphasized his commitment to continuity, insisting he will serve through his term.

At the same time, lawmakers remain divided over pension reforms and fiscal measures, leaving the future of the government uncertain, while the cabinet must present a new budget shortly, with political alliances still in flux, and Macron's determination signaling a tense week ahead in French politics.

What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!