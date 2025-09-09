Gamereactor

World news

Macron faces challenge in picking new French prime minister

His fifth prime minister in less than two years.

Opposition parties have united to oust centre-right Prime Minister Francois Bayrou over his unpopular budget plans. This means, of course, that French President Emmanuel Macron is now preparing to appoint a new prime minister. His fifth prime minister in less than two years. The next leader will face a deeply divided legislature and mounting pressure to rein in public debt while passing next year's budget. Speculation points to figures from both the centre-left and technocratic circles, though no formal timeline guides Macron's decision. Who do you think Macron will choose?

Paris, France, 14-07-2025 : President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, Military parade on July 14, 2025, on the Champs-Elysées, in Paris // Shutterstock

