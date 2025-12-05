Macron and Xi hold talks in Chengdu

HQ

French President Emmanuel Macron spent Friday in southwest China with Xi Jinping, as the Chinese leader made an unusually personal effort to host a European head of state. The two leaders visited cultural sites in Chengdu, a gesture that highlighted Beijing's focus on maintaining strong ties with France at a time of renewed trade tension with the European Union and pressure from Washington.

Despite the warm optics, the visit has produced limited commercial outcomes so far. The first day of talks in Beijing resulted in a handful of cooperation agreements on issues such as ageing populations, nuclear energy and panda conservation, but no major economic commitments.

Businesses accompanying Macron have been watching for progress on long-running concerns, including market access and stalled aviation deals, but China is seen as constrained by separate negotiations with the United States and the European Commission.

Beijing appears reluctant to approve a large Airbus order or ease conditions for French food and drink exporters, and analysts note that China is wary of weakening its position in broader trade disputes, particularly over EU tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles. Macron has also not received any movement from Beijing on the war in Ukraine, with China maintaining its support for Russia.

The trip follows low-yield visits by other European officials and comes amid signs that Beijing may seek to capitalise on divisions within the EU over China policy. Brussels has frozen work on a major investment pact since 2021 and continues to reject suggestions of a new trade agreement.