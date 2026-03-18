Macron and Merz to discuss troubled €100bn fighter project

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Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz are set to discuss the future of Europe's flagship fighter jet programme, FCAS, as tensions between industrial partners put the project at risk, according to sources.

The €100 billion initiative, involving France, Germany and Spain, has been hit by a dispute between Dassault Aviation and Airbus over control of key elements of the system.

The programme aims to develop next-generation fighter jets and combat drones by 2040, but growing friction between companies has raised doubts about its viability. A collapse could reshape Europe's defence industry, forcing countries to seek alternative partnerships.

This is a developing news story...