Macron addresses video showing wife hitting him

The latest news on France. French President Emmanuel Macron just addressed the recent viral footage showing his wife pushing him, clarifying the interaction was a private moment of joking before a Southeast Asia trip.
Macron urged the public to avoid overblown interpretations, highlighting concerns about misinformation spreading online. Meanwhile, his office described the scene as a harmless gesture of couple's complicity rather than conflict. But check out the video below.