English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Macron addresses video showing wife hitting him

French President explains recent footage as lighthearted joking amid social media buzz.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on France. French President Emmanuel Macron just addressed the recent viral footage showing his wife pushing him, clarifying the interaction was a private moment of joking before a Southeast Asia trip.

Macron urged the public to avoid overblown interpretations, highlighting concerns about misinformation spreading online. Meanwhile, his office described the scene as a harmless gesture of couple's complicity rather than conflict. But check out the video below.

This post is tagged as:

World newsFrance


Loading next content