Mackinnon & Saunders on the art of puppets: "In a world of AI, people want to see the fingermarks of the artists in their works"

In an age dominated by 3D, CGI and AI, the tactile charm of puppets and stop-motion animation might seem like a relic of the past.

Yet, Mackinnon & Saunders, the Manchester-based studio co-founded by Ian Mackinnon and Peter Saunders, have spent nearly four decades proving otherwise.

Now, we chat with Mackinnon at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga, where he explains how handcrafted artistry continues to carve its place in modern storytelling.

Mackinnon & Saunders

"Peter and I started off as puppet makers," he says. "Over the years, we've grown into television series, commercials, feature films, but the foundation has always been stop motion and the hands-on creation of characters."

From early work with Tim Burton, Wes Anderson, and Guillermo del Toro to more recent projects like Wednesday, Mackinnon & Saunders' puppets carry a distinct signature: the subtle, human touch visible in every joint, every expression, every flicker of movement.

Mackinnon also reflects on the evolution of their techniques over 39 years. In Corpse Bride, for instance, they engineered mechanical heads that allow animators to manipulate facial expressions directly on set.

"We want to push things forward," he explains. "The goal is elegance and precision, but always with the acknowledgment that this is handmade craft. That's what directors like Burton, Anderson, and del Toro value, the authenticity of it."

The resurgence of interest in handcrafted animation is, according to Mackinnon, a reaction to the ubiquity of AI. "In a world of AI and computer technology, people want to see the fingermarks of the artists on the work," he says.



It's a philosophy that informs every project the studio undertakes, whether a feature film, a TV series, or a commercial. Their latest stop-motion effort is a black-and-white short embedded within Wednesday Season 2.

Inspired by German Expressionism and the aesthetic of The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, the two-minute sequence serves as a flashback and a narrative bridge, demonstrating that even in contemporary series, the power of tactile storytelling resonates.

And while Mackinnon remains discreet about upcoming projects, he confirms work is ongoing on the hybrid live-action and animation TV series for Sky Kids titled BooSnoo! "Animation demands adaptability. No day is ever the same, and that's the joy of it."

At its core, Mackinnon & Saunders' work is a reminder that despite technological leaps, the visible presence of a human hand (the fingerprints, the imperfections, the subtle flourishes) remains a powerful storytelling tool.

With 39 years of work and approaching their 40th anniversary, the studio exemplifies that puppets and handcrafted animation are not only surviving but thriving, offering a depth and authenticity that technology alone cannot replicate.