Machu Picchu train collision kills one, injures around 30 tourists

HQ

A head-on collision between two tourist trains near Machu Picchu on Tuesday killed one person and injured around 30 others, Peruvian police said.

The victim was a railway worker, according to Cuzco police, who confirmed that rail services between Machu Picchu and the city of Cuzco were suspended following the accident.

The crash occurred in the early afternoon near Qoriwayrachina, when a train travelling from Machu Picchu collided with another heading towards the site, the railway operator said. The cause of the collision has not yet been disclosed.

Footage broadcast by local media showed carriages with shattered windows and dented metal stranded along a narrow stretch of track surrounded by dense forest and rock formations.

Machu Picchu, a Unesco World Heritage site built in the 15th century by the Incas, attracts about 1.5 million visitors a year, most of whom reach it by train via the town of Aguas Calientes.

Tourism to the site has risen sharply in recent years, though rail access has periodically been disrupted by protests and political unrest, adding pressure to an already heavily used transport route.